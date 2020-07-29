|
QUINCY-- Richard "Dick" Steinkamp, 97, of Quincy died on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Cedarhurst of Quincy. He was born on May 23, 1923, in Fowler, Ill., a son of Ferdinand H. and Rosina W.C. (Genenbacher) Steinkamp. Dick married Edna Clara Bockhold on May 8, 1948, in Quincy's former St. Mary Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 6, 2015. Dick began his working career as an auto mechanic for the Ford dealerships in Quincy. In 1988, he retired after 20 years as an auto mechanic instructor at Quincy Technical Schools. As a member of the National Institute of Auto Service Excellence, he was proud to have brought to Quincy their testing program, and for many years he proctored these exams. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. At St. Francis, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, and volunteered as a lector and usher. Dick served his country during World War II in the Eighth Air Force, one of three Numbered Air Forces of the United States Air Force's Strategic Air Command. He served in the European Theater. It was while in the service that he received his training as a mechanic. He could fix just about anything, he liked tinkering in his workshop, and in his retirement, he devoted his free time to restoring '57 Chevys. Dick was a talented woodworker who made many treasured items for his family. He loved fishing and hunting; and getting in the car and going on a trip or out for a ride with his wife Edna. Survivors include his children, Laverne Meyer and her husband Billy of Quincy, Dale Steinkamp and his wife Judie of Center, Mo., Shirley Stevenson and her husband Jay of Springfield, Ill., and Teresa McMillin and her husband Chris of Palatine, Ill.; grandchildren, Gordon Coy and Laura Coy and her husband Billy Johnson all of Chicago, Rich Stevenson and his wife Michelle Reich of North Aurora, Ill., Alex Stevenson of Fridley, Minn., Connor McMillin of Seattle, Wash., and Maggie McMillin of Palatine, Ill.; a step grandson, Ben Meyer and his wife Sarah of Harleysville, Pa.; a great-grandson, Jacob Stevenson; a step great-granddaughter, Grace Meyer; a step great-grandson, William Meyer; siblings, James Steinkamp and his wife Margie of Quincy, and Florence Dietrich and her husband Tom of Fowler, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Chezem of Fairfax, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, Charles Steinkamp and his wife Rita, and Elmer Steinkamp and his wife Rosetta; his sisters, Alvera Bockhold and her husband Sylvester, and Mildred "Millie" Bockhold and her husband Virgil; brothers and sisters in-law, Ramon Chezem, Henry Bockhold and his wife Rita, George Bockhold and his wife Betty, Fran McGee and her husband Ray, and Laurine Bufford and her husband Bill; and a son-in-law, Gary Coy. Services will be held privately for the immediate family. There will be Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church by Rev. Steve Arisman. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post #37 and the U.S. Air Force Honors Detail. The family requests memorials in lieu of floral tributes to St. Francis Church; Blessing Foundation for HOSPICE; or the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force at 175 Bourne Ave, Pooler, GA 31322. Arrangements are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be submitted online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com. A link will be posted to his obituary on the funeral home's website to view the recorded service, on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020