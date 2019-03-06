Home

Richard Steven "Dick" Bjornas Obituary

QUINCY -- Richard Steven "Dick" Bjornas, 83, of Bay Minette, Ala., died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Chicago.

Mr. Bjornas retired from Quincy Compressor, where he worked from 1967 to 1995 as plant manager and supervisor of the engineering department.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Mr. Bjornas was a member of the Maquoketa, Iowa, Jaycees, an avid bowler and loved to golf. He had a hole in one on No. 2 at Holly Hills, where he was treasurer of the Holly Hills Men's Association. He also was a member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Lee Benson Bjornas of Bay Minette; his children, Debra Jean (Roy) Holton of Bay Minette, Richard Steven (Joan) Bjornas Jr. of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Denise Lynn (David) Smith of Camp Point, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Tammy (Harry Streich) Crady, Jason (Shakeisha) Gray, Michelle (Bryant) Malaski, Mathew Bjornas, Andrew Bjornas, Isaac (Brittany) Smith, Rebecca (Ben) Askew, Jacob (Brittany) Smith and Joseph Smith; 13 great-grandchildren, Jazmyne (Devin Wood) Crady, Lillian Crady, Charlie Vanamburg, Austin Vanamburg, Zane Gray, Gage Gray, Griffin Gray, Jadon Smith, Alexandra Askew, Jonathan Askew, Emma Rose Askew, Nikolai Smith and Barrett Smith; and one great-great-granddaughter, Freyja Marie Wood.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Blair Beaver conducting.

VISITATION: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

MEMORIALS: First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1508, Bay Minette, AL 36507.

ARRANGEMENTS: Norris Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: norrisfuneralservice.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
