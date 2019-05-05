Richard "Dick" V. Wilson, 90, of Quincy, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital.

He was born May 9, 1928, to Max and Alvina Vieh-meyer Wilson in Quincy. He married Rita Mae Oshner on Aug. 19, 1951, in Quincy. She survives.

After graduating from high school, Richard served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a computer numerical control operator for Harris Corp. until his retirement in 1985. After his retirement, he and Rita moved to Texas, where he owned and operated his own company, Wilson Janitorial. He was a member of First Baptist Church in McKinney, Texas. In 2014, Richard and Rita decided to return to Quincy.

Richard loved mushroom hunting, but the true light of his life was his family. Richard cherished every moment spent with his family. The relationships and roles he had as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the most important part of his life.

In addition to his wife, Rita, survivors include six children, Rita Jo (Bernie) Henze of Tulsa, Okla., Tina (Joseph) Grimes of McKinney, Texas, Vicki (Harold) Garner of Quincy, Debbie (Kinney) Grisham of Aubrey, Texas, Jeffrey (Carol) Wilson of Payson, Ill., and Robert Wilson of Quincy; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandson, Justin Scronce; a sister, Norma Parker; and a brother, Donald Wilson.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Payson United Methodist Church.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

MEMORIALS: Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019