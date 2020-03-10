|
LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Richard Wayne "Dick" Boone, 86, of Lewistown, Mo., passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. The son of James Everett and Leila Lenore Parrish Boone was born on Sept. 15, 1933, at LaBelle, Mo. He was united in marriage to Helen M. Noble on May 31, 1953, at Lewistown, Mo. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2003. Dick served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955. He farmed all his life and was very active with the Lewis County 4-H and the Highland High School FFA. He also spent countless hours helping with the annual Lewis County Fair. He is survived by two children, James (Kathy) Boone of Lewistown, Mo., and Linda (Leslie) Green of Ashland, Mo.; four grandchildren, Kaley (Matt) Boone Bozarth of LaBelle, Mo., Morgan Green of Kansas City, Mo., Lezlie (Kevin) Meyer of LaGrange, Mo., and Chad Hayden of Lewistown, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Meyer, Hayden Meyer, Gavin Meyer and Rhett Bozarth. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, Mo., with Pastor Jeff Metcalf officiating. Burial will be in the Lewistown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown. Memorials may be made to the Lewis County Fair Association or Blessing Hospice. Pallbearers: David Plant, Lance Carlson, Tom Fleer, Gavin Meyer, Hayden Meyer and Paul Washburn. Honorary Pallbearers: Leland Phillips, Mike VanMeter and Kenny Goings. Online condolences may be left at arnoldsfuneralhome.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020