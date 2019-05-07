QUINCY -- Richard W. "Rich" Sinnock, 72, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1946, in Quincy, a son of Floyd Cook and Emma A. (Rottman) Sinnock Sr. Upon graduation from Quincy High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Ottawa, Canada, as a member of the Embassy Security Guard and later was in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive stationed near Phu Bai. Upon returning to Quincy he worked at Moorman's, the Roman Catholic Cemetery Association, Heck Office Equipment and retired in 2011 after many years with Huck Store Fixtures. He married Sandra A. Smith on Dec. 16, 1967, at St. Joseph's Church in Ottawa, Canada, and she survives. Surviving also are his three sons, Wayne (Jill) Sinnock of Highland, Ill., Kevin (Sandra) Sinnock of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, and Marc (April) Sinnock of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Kyle, Kristen, Kory, Chelsey, Carter, Chloe and Camryn; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Blake, Paitynn and Athena; sisters Arlene Heck and Shirley Shepherd of Quincy; a brother, Ron (Sheri) of Cedartown, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Floyd Cook Sinnock Jr., and his sisters Martha Jennings and Marilyn Gill. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in Sunset Cemetery with military honors conducted at the cemetery. VISITATION: There will be no visitation. MEMORIALS: Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 7 to May 9, 2019