PLAINVILLE, Ill. -- Richard W. "Dick" Steffen, 88, of Plainville, Ill., passed away at 3:27 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. Dick was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Quincy, Ill., to Frank and Helen McClaughery Steffen. He was married to Darlene Helen Blentlinger on Nov. 24, 1951 in Quincy. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2006. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dick was a lifelong corn, bean and cattle farmer. He also worked a variety of other jobs over the years; Dick first drove a milk truck for Midlin Dairy, and later went on to work at Motorola, followed by driving for Laverne Reese, Ron's Tire and Maple Masonry. He most recently worked at Shepard Construction. Dick was also a volunteer firefighter for the Payson Fire Department from 1956 to June of 2020. Dick loved catfish and bass fishing and hunting of all kinds, including deer, rabbit, fox, coon and squirrel hunting. He also enjoyed auto races and even raced stock cars himself in Quincy and Pittsfield in his younger years. In his later years, he took pride in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren race. Other sports Dick enjoyed were golf, bowling and fast-pitch softball. He also loved being outdoors, whether that was camping, spending time on the farm, having hog roasts and fish fries, or going to the Payson Old Settler's Picnic. Playing the penny slots at Mark Twain Casino and watching Westerns and Nascar on TV were some of Dick's other favorites. Survivors include three children, Ken Steffen (Susan) of Plainville, Ill., Roger Steffen (Kendra) of Plainville, Ill., and Duane Steffen of Quincy, Ill.; four grandchildren, Zach Steffen of Plainville, Ill., Blaise Steffen (Shannon) of Peoria, Ill., Kelsey Steffen of Payson, Ill., and Kasey Clingingsmith (Tim) of Quincy, Ill.; seven great-grandchildren, Ava and Raylan Steffen, Brynlee and Emry Steffen, and Madilyn, Brooklyn, and Karter Clingingsmith; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Steffen; and two sisters, Betty McClintock and Ruth Slater. A Graveside Service with full military honors by American Legion Post #37 will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Friends and family are invited to Dick's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Payson Fire Department or Blessing Cancer Center in memory of Darlene Steffen. Pallbearers will be Zach Steffen, Blaise Steffen, Bob McClintock, Roy Steffen, Jim McClintock and Tim Clingingsmith. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelsey Steffen, Kasey Clingingsmith and Dick's great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020