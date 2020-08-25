|
Richard "Dick" White, 80, of Augusta, Ill., died at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Arbors at Adams Pointe Memory Care in Quincy, Ill. He was born July 31, 1940, at the St. Francis Hospital in Macomb, Ill., to James Franklin and Alice Genette Magill White. He married Judith Ann Haschemeyer on Dec. 11, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2020. Dick attended Augusta Grade School and was a 1958 graduate of Augusta High School. He was employed in the seed production and seed sales for Roy A. Morton and Sons in Bowen, Ill., and later the Americana Seed Company. He also worked for the BoJac Hybrid Corn Company of Mount Pulaski, Ill., as well as part time seed sales for Ag Seeds of Carthage, Ill. Dick and Judy enjoyed many company trips to Hawaii, Florida, Nashville and Las Vegas. They had several special friends from Illinois and Missouri on these trips. They also enjoyed Amtrak train trips to Reno, Nev., and Phoenix, Ariz. Dick's favorite pastime was going to harness racetracks in Springfield and Moline, Ill., with his longtime friend, Harold Roe. If you wanted to find Dick and Judy just go to a racetrack or riverboat casino. He is survived by a son, Richard (Dee) White of Quincy, Ill.; a daughter, Lori (Tracy) Kirbach of Springfield, Ill.; a granddaughter, Chloe Kirbach of Springfield, Ill.; a sister, Mary Ellen James of Sullivan, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Allene White of Quincy, Ill.; a niece, Janet (Jim) Totsch of Quincy, Ill.; four nephews, Paul (Ann) White of Minier, Ill., Bob (Sarah) James of Shelbyville, Ill., David (Jackie) James of Lovington, Ill., and Jim Juilfs of Arizona; and numerous great nieces and nephews survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob White; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Bell; and a brother-in-law, Jack James. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, Ill., with the Rev. Jeff Corson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and follow all social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers Dick's family request memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Paws for Life Animal Rescue in Springfield, Ill. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and residents at the Arbors at Adams Point Memory Care, Blessing Hospital and Blessing Hospice for their caring and compassion over the past few months. The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020