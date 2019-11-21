|
Ricky Lee "Rick" Hudson, 65, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 23, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Ricky was born Oct. 29, 1954, in Quincy, Ill., to Wanda Allensworth. He married Patricia Ham on May 1, 2004, in Hannibal. She survives. Other survivors include five children, Shane Hudson, Chastity Myers (Chase), Damon Hudson, Amber Hudson and Jessica Kroeger, all of Quincy; a stepson, Nathan Ham (Angela) of Fort Lee, Va.; a brother, David Allensworth of Kewanee, Ill.; 25 grandchildren, Dillon, Cian, Crue, Brittany, Erica, Dawn, Destiny, Damon Jr., Taylor, Blaise, Regina, Ashton, Alivia, Oliver, Scotty, Tristan, Dakota, Kholee, Jasmine, Hailey, Nathan, Shea, Kalyn, Lala and Ava; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother. Professionally, Ricky worked at Dura Manufacturing for over 12 years. He also worked at other factories in Quincy in his younger years. Ricky was a very friendly, simple man who loved being outside, enjoying nature, watching the deer and feeding the raccoons from his deck. Watching NASCAR, hanging out with his friends, listening to country music and mushroom hunting were a few of the things Ricky enjoyed. Ricky also had to make sure he watched "The Price Is Right" every day. Memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Awareness. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019