Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Earnst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky M. Earnst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ricky M. Earnst Obituary
Ricky M. Earnst, 54, of 637 Spruce, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 17, 1964, to Albert and Patricia (Zanger) Earnst in Quincy. He married Marla Steele on Sept. 7, 2002. She survives.
Ricky was of the Catholic faith. He was a storyteller, he loved music, talking politics, collecting baseball and football cards and making models. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Kathryn Thompson and her husband, Walter, and Patrick Lambert and his significant other, Lashanda Smith; four grandchildren, Grayce-Ann Thompson, Chantel Smith-Lambert, Kayzlee Smith-Lambert and Trayavon Lambert; a brother, Jeff Earnst and his wife, Kim; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
SERVICES: 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
VISITATION: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
MEMORIALS: .
ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now