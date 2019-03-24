|
|
Ricky M. Earnst, 54, of 637 Spruce, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 17, 1964, to Albert and Patricia (Zanger) Earnst in Quincy. He married Marla Steele on Sept. 7, 2002. She survives.
Ricky was of the Catholic faith. He was a storyteller, he loved music, talking politics, collecting baseball and football cards and making models. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Kathryn Thompson and her husband, Walter, and Patrick Lambert and his significant other, Lashanda Smith; four grandchildren, Grayce-Ann Thompson, Chantel Smith-Lambert, Kayzlee Smith-Lambert and Trayavon Lambert; a brother, Jeff Earnst and his wife, Kim; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
SERVICES: 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
VISITATION: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
MEMORIALS: .
ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019