|
|
Ricky Reeder, 62, of Pearl, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his brother's home. He was born Aug. 26, 1958, in Wood River to Donald Reeder and Gladys Smith. Ricky graduated from East Pike High School in 1976. After graduation he painted steel structures for the Meredosia Power Plant. He later moved to Indiana and worked at Endicott Church Furnishings. Ricky enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1978 and served in both Iraq wars, retiring as a first sergeant from the Army in January 2005 after serving his country for 27 years. He went to work at Knapheide Manufacturing Co. in Quincy as a fabrication coach and worked for Doyle Manufacturing until 2016, when he semi-retired to work with his Uncle Fred. Ricky loved archery, fishing, hunting and making music with the family; he was honored holding the European Archery Championship. He loved spending time with his family and wanted to always let them know how important each and every one of them were to him. Survivors include his mother, Gladys (Smith) Clarkson; sons, Dustin Levi (Natalie) Reeder of Emden, Germany, Martin R. (Katie) Delaney of Fort Riley, Kan., and Michael A. (Melinda) Ewell of Clarksville, Tenn.; brothers, Dana Reeder of Camp Point, Ill., Darin Reeder of Pittsfield and Lyndle (Patricia) Labby of Pittsfield; sisters, Joani (Merle) Walston of Nebo and Janice (Doug) Jenkins of Liberty; seven grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ricky was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Donald Reeder; stepdad, Lyndle Labby; stepbrother, Ronnie Labby; two nieces; two nephews; and one great niece. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in Green Pond Cemetery near Pearl. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Baptist Church. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020