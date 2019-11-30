|
Rita J. Camp, 89, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Willow Care Center. Rita was born Oct. 1, 1930, in Kansas City, Kan., to William McDonald and Rosetta Richstatter McDonald. She married William A. Graham in San Diego, Calif., in 1960. She later married George W. Camp in Overland Park, Kan., on Oct. 12, 1973. George preceded her in death March 22, 1996. Professionally, Rita worked at various secretarial and bookkeeping positions throughout her career. Rita had a kind and caring heart and was quick to donate her time and money to help those in need and received recognition from the VA Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., for her hours of service. Upon retirement she stayed active by volunteering at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo., and then after moving back to Hannibal in 1999, at Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary. Rita loved her dogs, Precious and Ginger, and loved taking them on walks throughout the Hannibal-LaGrange University campus. She had her moment of fame from Ripley's Believe It Or Not for having a full set of teeth at the early age of 17 months. She and George were active members in the Elks Lodge in Hannibal; Denver, Colo.; and Springfield, Mo.; and spent many hours on the dance floor. She enjoyed golfing and bowling throughout life and loved going on trips with Goodwin Tours. She was a Catholic by faith and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Survivors include one son, Dana Graham (Linda) of Hannibal; one granddaughter, Erica Himmel (Chris); one great-grandson, Graham Himmel; three stepchildren, Randy, Rick and Janet Camp; and nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two brothers. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling cremation and arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019