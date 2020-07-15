|
|
QUINCY -- Rita M. Pickinpaugh, 87, of Quincy, died at 12:48 p.m. on July 11, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Dec. 25, 1932, in Brown County, Ill., a daughter of Merle and Laura McCoy Ward. On Dec. 21, 1956, she married Harold L. Pickinpaugh in Pekin, Ill. He survives. Mrs. Pickinpaugh was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Sterling High School and a 1954 graduate of Western Illinois University. She earned a master's degree from Western Illinois University in 1984. She taught mathematics at Bartonville Limestone High School, Pekin High School, Central High near Camp Point and Quincy High School. Mrs. Pickinpaugh was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers society, Illinois Teachers of Mathematics, Illinois Retired Teachers and a Life Member of the PTA. She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and she was a former member of the Chaddock School Board. Survivors in addition to her husband include their daughter, Sherri L. Short and her husband Michael of Springfield; a grandson, Alexander (Alec) Short of Springfield; one sister, Doris A. Howell of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pickinpaugh was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Wilma J. Behymer and her husband Lee Roy; and a brother-in-law, John Howell. Private services will be held at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Camp Point, Ill. Memorials to the Quincy Public Schools Foundation or Vermont Street United Methodist Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2020