Robert A. "Bob" Jarvill, 88, of 728 Loren Drive, Quincy, passed away at 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home. Bob was born June 29, 1931, in Payson, Ill., to the late Floyd E. and Bertha Cooper Jarvill. Bob married Luella "Lu" Griesbaum on July 23, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2018. Their union lasted 66 years and Lu was the "wind beneath his wings" and the love of his life. Survivors include one son, David R. Jarvill of Payson; one brother in-law, Robert Griesbaum (Judy); one sister-in-law, Verona Sue Garbat (Dennis); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Charles Jarvill of Pekin, Ill. A 1949 graduate of Quincy Senior High School, Bob proudly served his country on active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954 out of Grand Haven, Mich., followed by the Coast Guard Reserves until 1959. Bob's career began with Davis-Cleaver Produce Co. in Quincy and continued for 42 years through subsequent employers. The company was owned by Conagra at the time of his retirement in 1991, at which time he was the purchasing and traffic manager. In past years, Bob was an avid bowler and slow-pitch softball player. He also enjoyed taking vacations, reading books, doing word search puzzles and attending local sporting events. Bob was a past member of the Mart Heinen Club at Quincy University and the Elks Lodge. He was also a volunteer for the Good News of Christmas Campaign for many years with his good friend, Lyle Hogan. Bob always enjoyed the yearly Coast Guard reunions in Grand Haven. Bob was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Bob wanted to bid a final farewell to several lifelong friends and neighbors for many good times and loyal friendships, Lyle and Evadeen Hogan, George and Chris Black, Max and Ann Brierton, Virgil and Aleen Mittleberg, Doug and Gloria Hoener, Larry and Reva Ehmen, Dottie Myers, Lois DiSomma, Mike and Jerilyn Franciskovich, and Art and Louise Wickett; and Coast Guard friends, Jim and Jacque Heynen, Joe and Dolores Hornyak, and Jay and Peg Kayser. "Semper Paratus" No services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment and a private burial will be in Payson New Cemetery in Payson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice Care, Quincy University, St. Anthony Catholic Church, or to the donor's choice in memory of Bob. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling cremation and arrangements. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019