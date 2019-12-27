|
QUINCY -- Robert A. "Bob" Winters, 83, of Quincy, died at 7:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Bob was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Quincy, a son of George and Emma Follin Winters. He married Patricia Treaster on Dec. 21, 1955, in Quincy, Ill. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from April 20, 1954 to April 19, 1957, deployed on a naval vessel at the end of the Korean War. Bob was employed at Motorola for many years in Quality Control. He also worked at MicroEnergy where he built power supplies for hospital equipment, Quincy Rug Works, and finished his career at Cheerful Home, until his retirement. Bob loved to dance and enjoyed telling stories and sharing jokes. He was gregarious and never met a stranger. Bob had a mind for trivia and was practically a walking encyclopedia, especially when it came to knowledge of religion. He passed on his love of reading and learning to his children. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, Michael (Nancy) Winters of Maynardville, Tenn., Michele (Joe Zaklan) Alger of Bloomington, Ill., Chris (Sherri) Winters of Chatham, Ill., and Tim Winters of Quincy; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way; a brother, William "Bill" Winters of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Victor Winters and George Winters; a sister, Dorothy Scobee; and three grandchildren, Jeremy Rae Winters, Jeffrey David Winters, and Shannon Marie Dye. Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Mike Saul officiating. Burial: Valley of Peace, Quincy, Ill., with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps and American Legion Post #37. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Cheerful Home of Quincy. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019