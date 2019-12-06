|
Robert Alan Bentzinger, 70, of Warsaw, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Unity Point Health in Keokuk, Iowa. Robert was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Keokuk, the son of Robert L. and Dorothy (Miller) Bentzinger. He was united in marriage to Vickie Frank on Aug. 9, 1970, at Warsaw United Methodist Church. She survives. A lifelong resident of Warsaw, Bob graduated from Warsaw High School in 1967 and Southeastern Community College in 1969. He was a talented basketball player in both high school and college. He was employed by Stone Container in Keokuk for over 30 years while also engaging in farming and the construction business. He was a jack-of-all trades, always working with wood or tinkering with anything mechanical. He was very particular with his craftsmanship and was always thinking ahead about his projects. Bob was very self-sufficient and believed in doing things himself. In his free time, he enjoyed mushroom hunting and most of all, teasing and loving his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Vickie, of Warsaw; two sons, Doug (Jennifer) Bentzinger of Canton, Ill., and Mark (Jaime) Bentzinger of Sutter, Ill.; five grandchildren, Adrianne, Kelsey, Isabella, Logan and Simon Bentzinger; two sisters, Leona (Ron) Hinton of Emma, Mo., and Karen (Roger) Bisby of Burnside, Ill.; one brother, Lyle (Mary Ann) Bentzinger of Mendon, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Bryce and Issac Bentzinger. Bob's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial in Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Warsaw Community Ambulance Service. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019