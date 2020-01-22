Home

Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO 63537
(660) 397-2233
Robert Allen Dodd Sr.

Robert Allen Dodd Sr. Obituary
DATELINE -- Robert Allen Dodd Sr., 74 passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Robert was born Dec. 17, 1945, in Canton, Ill. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving during Vietnam.

Robert retired from Edward Don as a delivery driver for restaurants. After retirement, he enjoyed fleeing to Gulf Shores, Ala., for warmer weather, good friends and better fishing.

Robert had a servant heart and would put others above himself, always willing to help a stranger. He was a member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.

Robert will be buried with full military honors at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jane Dodd; his son, Kenneth Dodd; his "sons," John Lamont and Richard Lamont, who always called him Grandpa; as well as his brother, Jimmy Dodd.

Survivors include his son, Robert Allen Dodd, Jr.; and his sister, Pat Shultz.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Mo., with the Rev. Mike Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
