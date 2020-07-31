|
CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Robert Carl "Bob" Hull was born Dec. 2, 1958, to Hazel and Howard Hull of Camp Point, Ill. He attended Camp Point Central where his grades were decent enough for him to play in high school sports. His sports career was short and led to the famous "gold tooth" that he would tell his children and grandchildren was his retirement money. Bob joined the Army after high school and met his future wife Vivian when they were both stationed in Germany. A few encounters and two dates later they knew they were it for each other. Bob married Vivian June 29, 1978. The following year he started work at Quincy Soybean in Quincy, Ill. He would continue working there through the transition from Quincy Soybean to Archer Daniels Midland. Bob worked his way up the ranks from laborer to barge dock superintendent. He retired in 2019. Bob and Vivian had two children Robert Joseph and Cassie Marie. He was a wonderful father to his children and taught them the value of hard work, forgiveness, generosity, faith, and family. Bob was quick to welcome Ben Lynch to the family and gladly gave his daughter away in 2010. He loved to spoil his grandchildren, Zoey, Aiden, Nathan, James and Gabriella with gifts and candy no matter how much their parents protested. He loved making candy bags at Halloween for the trick or treaters and never felt like there was enough. At Christmas, Bob and Vivian would always pick multiple names off the angel trees. After a four-year battle with cancer, Bob passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. His wife, daughter and sister-in-law were able to spend the last days by his side. Sticking partly with his wishes a memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at First Baptist Church in Versailles, Ill. Bob loved attending church and hated missing a Sunday. Memorials may be made in his honor to or Camp Callahan. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2020