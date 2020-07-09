|
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Robert C. Serbin, 90, of Palmyra, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home in rural Palmyra. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fathers Mike Quinn and Matthew Flatley will officiate. Burial with full military honors performed by American Legion Post 174 Boots-Dickson will be at the Mausoleum in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Robert was born April 15, 1930, to Christopher and Verna Kostrzeski Serbin in Chicago. He married Rosalie M. Page on Aug. 9, 1952, in Jefferson City. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Debra (Carl) Bock of Palmyra, David (Jackie) Serbin of Hannibal, Michael (Kim) Serbin of Canton, Nancy (Darrell) Neisen of Monroe City, Brenda Mitts of Moscow Mills and Tim Serbin of Palmyra; 16 grandchildren, Amy Twellmann, Adam Bock, Alicia Doss, Abby Underwood, Pamela Bross, Dan Serbin, Katie Serbin, Garrett Serbin, Drake Serbin, Theron Neisen, Jacob Neisen, Gretchen O'Bryan, Nicole Neisen, Josh Mitts, Hannah Wright and Rachel Mitts; 20 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madyson Gift, Paige and Luke Twellmann, Anthony, Carson, Hayden and Maya Bock, Callie Maggard, Dalton, Cooper and Karlie Doss, Dylan Schroeder, Lillian, Austin and Ella Underwood, Nova Murphy, Kamden O'Bryan, Kabrie O'Bryan and Winston Wright; three great-great-grandchildren, Rory Bock, Gage Maggard and Tiegan Maggard; and many nieces and nephews who were near and dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur and his wife, Sue Serbin; nephew Artie of Chicago; sister, Alice and her husband, Leonard Kiolbassa; great-niece, Andrea of Chicago; sister, Esther and her husband, Stanley Zak; nephew, Jimmy; niece, Janet of Chicago; and brother in-law, Earl and his wife, Maxine Page, of Palmyra. Robert attended Catholic elementary and high schools in Chicago. He then proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra and Cursillo. Robert was a supervisor for Motorola in Quincy, Ill., for over 20 years. After the closing of Motorola, he also worked at Moorman Manufacturing Co., Master Tank and McCulla Crafts of Quincy and at the Marion County R-II School in Philadelphia, Mo., as a custodian until retirement. He then started Serbin Upholstery with his son David and enjoyed many years of repairing and restoring furniture. He was a talented artist. He enjoyed sports both as a participant and a spectator. He was a huge Chicago Bears and Cubs fan! He loved music, and he and his wife, Rosalie, loved to dance. He cherished the many friendships that he developed during his lifetime. As the patriarch of his family he never missed an opportunity to show his support and celebrate all types of family events and gatherings. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be his seven grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his nine granddaughters. Condolences may be expressed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2020