Robert C. Vahle, 90, of Quincy, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. A funeral ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Payson Congregational Church in Payson. Josh Vahle and Pastor Grant will officiate. Burial will follow in Burton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Robert was born May 11, 1930, in Quincy to Edward and Lillie (Uhland) Vahle. He married Doris Mae Davis on May 8, 1954, at Payson Methodist Church. She survives. They lived in Colorado until his discharge in fall 1954. In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Sandy Bestul (Dan) of Monroe, Wis., Kim Doyle (Kevin) of Rockford, Ill., Debbie Verderame (Joe) of Margate, Fla., and Craig Vahle (Pam) of Duncan, S.C.; six grandchildren, Amy, Alex, Megan, Emily, Jack and Brady; eight stepgrandchildren; many stepgreat-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Faith Mae; four brothers, Elmer, Loren, Raymond and Merle Vahle; and two nephews, Maurice Vahle and Wayne Vahle. He attended Whitcomb Country School through eighth grade and graduated from Payson Seymour High School in 1948. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from October 1952 to October 1954, during which time he began honing his carpentry skills that he would use throughout the rest of his life. After completing his tour of duty, Robert and Doris settled in Payson. Professionally, Robert became a carpenter for Holzgrafe Construction, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement in April 1995. Robert dearly loved living in the country. He enjoyed being outside fishing, deer hunting, gardening, mushrooming, and working with his fruit trees in the orchard. He also loved to travel and camp with his family. Robert especially enjoyed visiting our national parks and going to Expo '67 in Montreal, Canada. He was also a gifted craftsman and always made great gifts for his family and friends, including chairs, desks, tables, clocks, bird feeders and more. Most of all, Robert loved his family, and some of his most treasured times were the ones he was able to spend with them. Robert was a lifelong member of Payson Congregational Church. He served on the deaconate, was the Couples' Club president four times and was on the board of trustees. Memorial contributions may be made to Payson Congregational Church or Good Samaritan Home. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
