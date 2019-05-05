|
|
Robert Christian Scholz, 101, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 16, 1918, to Ferdinand and Alta (Niswander) Scholz in Quincy. He married Mary Victoria Maas, who preceded him in death. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran who served during World War II. He retired from the Grand Rapids Public Schools. Survivors include three sons, Hobe Scholz and his wife, Itty, Gregory Scholz, and Wesley Scholz and his wife, Judith Scholz; four grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ferdinand, Elizabeth, Virginia and Marjorie; a son, Jeff Scholz; and a granddaughter, Sarah. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Grand Rapids, with the Rev. Peter O. Damien conducting. MEMORIALS: "Beat NB" to help fight against and find a cure for neurblastoma, beatnb.org. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019