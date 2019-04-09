PITTSFIELD, Ill. -- Robert "Bob" Cooper, 67, of Marshall, Mo., formerly of Pittsfield, died at his home on April 2, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield to Gene and Annette Anderson Cooper on July 24, 1951. He married Marsha Ideus in Golden, Ill., on Jan. 19, 1985, and she survives. Bob graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1969 and then farmed in rural Rockport, Ill., for several years. He began a career with the U.S. Postal Service as a part-time rural carrier in Rockport and Basco. A full-time route brought him to Marshall. He loved to share stories of his daily route and his favorite homeowners. He retired from the USPS in 2014. Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing in Pike County, Ill. He was a lifelong Cardinals fan, and he loved music and attending concerts. Bob will be remembered for his knowledge of trivia and his jovial manner and laughter. Bob is survived by his wife, Marsha; sister, Ruth Ann (Rich) Uphoff of El Paso, Ill.; mother-in-law, Ruth Ideus of Golden; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Jeff) Romer of Floyd's Knob, Ind., Sandra (Greg) Vail of Bloomington and Carolyn (Tom) Weiland of Bloomington. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Irwin Ideus. SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Adams Dustin Cemetery in Atlas, Ill. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary