Robert D. "Bob" Oberling, 80, of Quincy, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point. He was born June 7, 1939, in Quincy, the son of Wilbur Lee and Margaret (Knobloch) Oberling. Robert was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. He married Janet L. Welper on Feb. 20, 1980. She preceded him in death Jan. 29, 2016. Professionally, Bob was a longtime car dealer in Illinois and Missouri. He was a member of the Spring Lake Country Club and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed going to Sprouts for many of his meals and to visit with friends. Survivors include a daughter, Pam (Mark) Kroll of Kansas City; a stepdaughter, Wendy Jo (Erik) Morris of Las Vegas, Nev.; a granddaughter; a sister, Carol Oberling of Washington state; and a brother, Bill Oberling of Payson, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Evelyn, Marion, Melvin, Carlin and Norma Jean Oberling; and a stepson, Chad Travis Wear. Due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 epidemic, private graveside services will be held in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Quincy Humane Society. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2020