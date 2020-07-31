|
Robert D. "Bob" Reason, 85, of Golden, died surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Alvin, at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born May 15, 1935, in Lenox, Iowa, to Cecil and Violet Haines Reason. He married Lois Elaine Wren on July 27, 1959, in Peoria. She survives. Bob was a graduate of Lenox High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force serving in Okinawa, Japan. He was a retired air traffic controller at Quincy Regional Airport for 35 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden and served on the church council. He was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA, served as mayor of Golden, member of the Golden Historical Society and Golden Friends and also served as sexton of Golden Memorial Gardens cemetery. Bob loved to fish and watch the St. Louis Cardinals on TV, but his most cherished times were the times he could spend with his family. Survivors include three daughters, Teresa (Rick) Simpson of Decatur, Shelly (Ray) Jones of Golden and Lisa (Kevin) Miller of Loraine; eight grandchildren, Amanda Roberts-Lieb, Leslie Irons, Katie Simpson, Cassie Jones, Abbey Jones, Eric Jones, Deanna Taylor and Andrea Smith; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Keith "Bud" Reason of Clear Lake, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kenneth Reason. Per Bob's wishes cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden with Pastor Gayle Pope officiating. Private burial with military honors will be in Golden Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Organ Transplant Association to benefit two of Bob's great-granddaughters. Checks should be made to COTA with a memo line stating, in honor of Gillian and Grace Irons. Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2020