After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Robert Darrell "Bob" Gibbs of Louisiana, Mo., passed away peacefully at his home on July 23, 2020. Bob was born on the family farm outside of Vandalia, Mo., on Sept. 2, 1941, to William Pollard and Alpha Mae (Nichols) Gibbs. On April 20, 2013, Bob married his best friend, Sheila Burroughs. She survives. Other survivors include children -- Jason (Melissa) Gibbs, Rachelle Gibbs, Megan (Justin) Trantham, and Michael (Kelsey Meyer) Thomas. Also, grandchildren -- Olivia, Sophia, Ellie, Wyatt, Mason, Cooper, Karrah, and Lydia. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister. Bob attended Butler School, a one-room school, in rural Vandalia. He was a graduate of Perry High School. Bob worked in construction to put himself through college at Northeast Missouri Teacher's College, now known as Truman State University in Kirksville. After graduating with a degree in accounting and business administration, he worked at Brown Shoe Company in St. Louis. After 27 years, Bob retired in 2001 as VP Distribution & Global Logistics. Horses were a mainstay in Bob's life. He raised and showed Morgan horses, and after purchasing a farm in Pike County, Mo., Bob enjoyed his retirement years with Sheila, many days spent riding the trails on their horses, and also cart driving with their Haflinger. Bob learned to hunt at an early age. This became his greatest passion. He was fortunate to spend many years on some great hunting adventures. He traveled to remote areas to hunt elk, moose, mountain lion, and bear, pheasant, and also loved to fish. His grizzly, a Boone and Crockett record, was his most prized mount. You could also find him riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, working on the farm, reading a good western, watching Cardinal baseball, or Lonesome Dove, and having daily phone calls with his great friend, Bob Stadler. Bob enjoyed trips out west, and always said he was born one hundred years too late. He would have been a great cowboy, or rough and tough pioneer. Bob loved creating scavenger hunts, fishing, and exploring the creek with the grandchildren. Having a cold beer, good whiskey, and riding a good horse, were things he looked forward to. Bob was a member of Union Chapel Church in Vandalia. He was also a past member of the Elk's Lodge, Pike County Fairboard, Piker's Club, and NEMO Gaited Club. Bob had a special place in his heart for . Memorials are suggested to them, The Prostate Cancer Foundation, or Pike County, Missouri Home Health and Hospice. Per Bob's wishes, cremation is under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home, and no services are planned. One of Bob's favorite quotes was -- "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in, broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaim 'Wow! What a ride! Happy trails!'"
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 28 to July 30, 2020