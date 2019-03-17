Robert Donald Cravens, 73, died peacefully from bladder cancer on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla. Robert was born April 19, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio. Rob grew up in Plymouth, Ill., and opened a teen hangout on the south side of the square called Rob's Roost in the fall of 1962. After graduating from Plymouth High School, where he had lettered in basketball his junior and senior years, he attended Western Illinois University, a tradition in his family. In 1966, Rob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Navy corpsman in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Naples, Italy, in his four-year stint. After the service, Rob finished his education at Western Illinois University majoring in parks and recreation. He also was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He later joined Masonic Lodge 296 in Quincy. He owned his own car dealership in Quincy called R&R Transportation. He moved to Bradenton in 1985 to be close to family. Rob was a superb athlete and enjoyed playing tennis with his brother. He also was a member of West Bradenton Baptist Church. Survivors include his brother, Mark Cravens and wife Katie; two nieces, Heidi and Brooke Cravens; and a nephew, Collin Cravens. He was preceded in death by his parents; a younger brother, Jon Clark; and a foster brother, Jack Sherman. SERVICES: Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services or visitation. ARRANGEMENTS: National Cremation and Burial Society 2880. WEBSITE: nationalcremation.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary