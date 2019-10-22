|
|
Robert Dwight Martin, 86, of Elizabethtown, Ky., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Radcliff Veterans Center. He was a native of Elvaston, Ill., served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was the owner of Dwight Martin Trucking. He worked for CCX Trucking and F/S Company, was a school bus driver, and a farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie Richardson Martin; parents, John Robert Martin and Lois Lydia Marshall Martin; and sister, Kathleen Martin. He is survived by his son, Robert Dean Martin (Sherry) of Northglenn, Colo.; two daughters, Alyce "Kay" Mesecher (Doug) of Elizabethtown and Diana Kristine Bowen (Daniel) of Hannibal, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Dreamma, April, Tiffany, Jennifer (Bryant), Morgan, Amanda, Jackie, and Martina; eight great-grandchildren, Audrie Anna, Kaylee, Dillon, Xander, Ryker, Kayden, Cole, and Myles. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Ky. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church or . Condolences may be expressed online at brownfuneral.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019