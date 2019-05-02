CANTON, Mo. -- Robert E. Ayers, 87, of Canton, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born Jan. 27, 1932, to William Harris and Blanche Verlee Leeper Ayers in Keokuk, Iowa. He married Emma Ruth Smith, and they had five children. Bob was president of Ayers Oil Co. for over 30 years. He succeeded his father in the business, founded in 1924 in Clark County. He was a past president of the Missouri Oil Jobbers Association and was a former member of the Canton R-V school board, Culver-Stockton College board of Trustees, Sun N Surf Swim board and Immanuel United Methodist Church member and in years past, member of its church board. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1955 to 1957. Survivors include five children, Debbie (Kevin) Carr of Nutley, N.J., Donna Ayers of Raytown, Mo., Steve (Cindy) Ayers of Canton, Paul (Blanca) Ayers of Conway, Ark., and Diana Ayers of Bath, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brad (Jessica) Ayers, Wes (Emily) Ayers, Jordan (Kristin) Ayers, Drew Ayers, Lucas (Olivia) Ayers, Jannell Ayers, Logan Ayers and Landon Ayers; stepgrandchildren, Rudy, Max and Sebastian De Anda; eight great-grandchildren with another expected in July; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jim Ayers; and a sister, Twila Boulware. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Immanuel United Methodist Church, Canton, with the Rev. Harry Cooper conducting. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery, Canton. Pallbearers will be Carl Adams, Gilberto Romero, Wade Poulter, Kevin Cain, Curt Adams and Stan Uhlmeyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Miller, Jim Crain, Orville Tobin and Tom Smith. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Davis Funeral Home, Canton. MEMORIALS: Immanuel United Methodist Church or River Valley Community Course. ARRANGEMENTS: Davis Funeral Home, Canton. WEBSITE: davis-fh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 2 to May 4, 2019