Robert "Bob" E. Garland, 88, of Quincy, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Bob was born Feb/ 27, 1931, in Edina, Mo., a son of Samuel and Frances (Matlock) Garland. He married Wanda L. Chaplin on April 19, 1952. Bob lived life to its fullest. He was married 62 years to Wanda, the love of his life, and together they raised four lovely children. Bob worked hard and played hard. He made sure his family was provided for in every way, glorious vacations included. When retirement came along, he and Wanda traveled the world. Time was never wasted. When tragedy hit and Wanda was taken to heaven, he leaned on his family, he taught to always be there for each other. His son Todd -- my right-hand man, as Bob would say -- was paramount in his later years as his health succumbed to age. When God blessed him with a good friend, Phyllis, you could see his spirits lift. With a full life behind, Bob embraced the next step that would reunite him with Wanda. Bob was loved by many and will be missed by all. He is survived by his children, Terrie (Ralph) Mannel of Chicago, Tommy Garland of Dallas, and Todd (Melody) Garland of Quincy; grandchildren, Ashley (Nate) Deck of Houston, Samantha (Matt) Barnum of St. John's, Mich., and Sara (Adam) Harvey of Quincy; great-grandchild, Avery Deck of Houston; a sister,: Betty Harrison of Columbia, Mo., and a brother, Sam Garland of California. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Timmy Garland; and sisters, Ramona Watson and Ginny Brink. Private family services will be held at a later date. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.