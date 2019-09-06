Home

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Robert E. "Pops" Raddatz


1936 - 2019
Robert E. "Pops" Raddatz Obituary
Robert E. "Pops" Raddatz, 83, of Palmyra, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Raddatz was born Aug. 15, 1936, in Belvidere, Ill., to William and Amanda Ettner Raddatz.

He married Kathy Sue Workens-Kelley on Feb. 28, 1992, in Long Beach, Calif. She survives.

Professionally, Pops was a machine operator and retired from I.T.B. in Long Beach in 1991. After his retirement, he worked as a park ranger at Moraine View State Park in Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army.

He had a love of traveling, woodworking and trains, and enjoyed building elaborate train sets with scenes, the largest of which was as big as a two-car garage.

Other survivors include his children, Karen Kelley-Young of Wisconsin, Jacquiline Kelley Lopez (Hector Javier Saucedo Lopez) of Urbana, Ill., and Jamie-Lee Kelley-LeRoy of Illinois; and four grandchildren, Amanda Kelley, Ashley Baker, Adam Young and Stephanie McGrew.

Pops was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; and one son, Mitch Raddatz.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
