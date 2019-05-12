Robert E. Voth 96, of Quincy, passed away at 11:47 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in The Arbors at Adams Pointe. Born March 25, 1923 in Quincy, Robert was the son of Fred and Maybell Bock Voth. He married Mardell "Marty" Morath on Dec. 2, 1961, in St. Louis, Mo. She preceded him in death July 1, 2008. He served in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Okinawa during World War II. After the war he was employed with Standard Oil Company as a truck driver and later owned and operated the Standard Oil Bulk Plant in Quincy. He was with Standard Oil/Amoco for 31 years. He retired in 1976. They relocated to Cape Coral, Fla., in 1977 where they lived until returning to Quincy in 2005 to be closer to family. He was passionate about riding his Gold Wing trike and was frequently seen riding around town. He also enjoyed riding his trike in parades with the Shrine Skeeter Patrol. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the fourth Great River Honor Flight. Robert was a life member of Marcelline Masonic Lodge No. 114, Quincy Consistory, Ansar Shrine Temple of Springfield, Ill., Quincy Shrine Club, Ansar Belgian Hitch, Ansar Shrine Skeeter Patrol, Elks Club 100 of Quincy, Order of Eastern Star, Quincy Boat Club, Quincy Coast Guard Auxillary, Moose Club of Cape Coral, Fla., and the VFW of Cape Coral, Fla. Survivors include a son Robin (Denise) Voth of Columbia, Mo.; a daughter Patricia (Gary) Eaton of Quincy; seven grandchildren Dawn (Eric) Peters, Andy (Susie) Eaton, Ron (Amy) Eaton, Rich (Penny) Ellerman, Ryan (Mary Ann) Ellerman, all of Quincy, Nicole (Derek) Browning of Jensen Beach, Fla., and Camryn Voth of Columbia, Mo.; 11 great-grandchildren Brittany, Drew, Taylor, Maddie, Kenna, Lauren, Gage, Logan, Reese, Sadie and Landon, all of Quincy; a nephew Phil (Tracy) Voth of Rochester, Ill. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Pamela Austin, and a brother Donald Voth. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy White officiating. Burial with military honors by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Mendon Masonic Lodge No. 449 will conduct Masonic services at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the , Blessing Hospice or Great River Honor Flight. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019