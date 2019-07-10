Robert E. Wollbrink, 88, of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Rocky Run Township, the son of Edwin and Helen Miller Wollbrink. He attended Star School. He married Loretta Wartick Thomas on May 28, 1965. She survives. Mr. Wollbrink was a longtime member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Tioga, Ill., and most recently St. Paul UCC in Fowler, Ill. He worked for Case Implement, W.R. Grace Fertilizer and Fuller Fertilzer. He also was road commissioner for 16 years in Walker Township. Upon retirement, he drove cars for Fierge Auto. He enjoyed farming, camping, going to Paloma Diner for coffee and watching NASCAR, the St. Louis Cardinals, and his great-grandchildren's ballgames. Mr. Wollbrink is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Ed) Desmond of Bloomington, Ill.; Teri (Mitch) Elledge of Timewell, Ill.; four stepchildren, Richard (Carolyn) Thomas of Monmouth, Ill.; Robert (Linda) Thomas of Warsaw, Ill.; Peggy (Scott) Rapp of Champaign, Ill.; and Penny (James) Lynch of Fort Myers, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters, and one great-granddaughter. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon with the Revs. Dixie Croxton and Keela Neumann officiating. Interment will be in New Loraine Cemetery in Loraine. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice, March of Dimes in memory of Kaitlyn Weber, or St. Paul United Church of Christ. You are invited to share memories of Robert and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019