Robert "Bob" Eugene Brewington, 81, of Smithfield, N.C., passed away at his home on April 18, 2019. Bob was born in Hannibal, Mo., on July 22, 1937. He attended Saint Boniface Elementary School and Notre Dame High School in Quincy. He served in the United States Marine Corps for over 23 years. He served three tours in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Valor. He retired in 1978 as a 1st Lieutenant. After serving in the Marine Corps, he earned his master's degree from East Carolina University in clinical psychology and opened a private psychological practice in Smithfield, N.C., and retired after 16 years. Bob Brewington was married to Joyce Brewington for 64 years. He enjoyed "piddling" at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, playing racquetball and spending time with his family. Bob's happiest moments were spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks taking an early morning boat ride and "tubing" with his children and grandchildren. His challenge each time was to see who could stay on the longest without losing their grip. Bob is survived by his wife and their 7 children and spouses, Robin Brewington (Eric), Terry Brewington (Shandela), Randy Brewington (Pamela), Debbie Sudekum (Mark), Robert Brewington (Lisa), Kathleen McLamb (Brian), Khristine Brewington. He has 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Carl Brewington, who was killed in action in the Korean War; mother, Helen Brewington; sister, Cecila Roach; and step-father, Henry Cleveland. "Once a Marine, Always a Marine!" Love Dad, Semper Fi. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville, N.C. Entombment with full military honors will follow in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. VISITATION: Family will receive friends following the service in the mausoleum. MEMORIALS: Carolina Museum of the Marine which is dedicated to celebrating the rich and remarkable history of the Carolina Marines. 824 Gum Branch Road, Suite P, Jacksonville, NC 28540; [email protected] ARRANGEMENTS: Wilkerson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary