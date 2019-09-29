|
|
Robert Eugene "Bob" Niffen Sr., 73, of Hannibal, passed away at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria. He was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Beatrice, Neb., to Rossie and Ellen (Claussen) Niffen. Survivors include his fiancee, Judy Anderson of Hannibal; three sons, Joe Niffen of Quincy, Ill., Kevin (Tara) Stanberry of Canton, Mo., and Shane (Lauren) Anderson of Hannibal; one daughter, Michelle (Randy) Parrish of Hannibal; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Niffen Jr., on March 5, 2011; one daughter, Amber Stanberry, on Feb. 16, 2009; and two brothers. Bob had served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He had worked at Buckhorn Rubber Co. in Hannibal as a machine operator, retiring in 2009. Before that, he had worked for Parker Fabrication in Morton, Ill., and Titan Wheel and Doyle Manufacturing in Quincy as a welder. Bob had been a member of the American Legion Post 318 in Morton. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to Branson, fishing, playing darts and watching television. He especially enjoyed time with his family. A celebration of life gathering will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758571, Topeka, KS 66675 or to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria IL 61637. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin, Ill., is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at preston-hanley.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019