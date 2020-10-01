|
Robert F. Sorrill went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home in Glen Ellyn. Bob was born Nov. 18, 1928, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy to Frank Richard and Helen Skirvin Sorrill. Bob was raised on the family farm 10 miles east of Quincy. He attended school at Madison Park Grade School in Quincy and Independence Grade School (a one-room schoolhouse) in Independence. His very early love for flying sparked his idea to save money for flying lessons, which he did, and he got his license at age 16. He went to Liberty High School, and graduated from Quincy High School in 1946. Bob was active in band and in orchestra, playing the French horn. His extended education was at Quincy University and College of Du Page. He also worked during this time for Rose Construction, where he learned many carpentry skills that were instilled in him from his own father's lifetime experience at the same company. After completing his education, Bob went into the U.S. Air Force for four years. When he returned home he started working for Motorola Inc., where he met the love of his life, El Dred Pryor. When they got married, they built a new home (across from the Quincy Airport) on the Sorrill Centennial Farm where Bob grew up. There they raised their family, a son and daughter, Stacy and Sally. Bob worked for Motorola 32 years, where he held many positions. Alongside of his career at Motorola and for many years after, he and El Dred raised registered White-Faced Hereford Cattle. Bob's last position at Motorola was as quality assurance manager, International Group, which resulted in the family moving to Glen Ellyn, a suburb of Chicago. He would be the first to tell you he was an "ole farm boy." And he was also a very unassuming well-seasoned world traveler for Motorola. El Dred enjoyed joining him on many trips. Taking early retirement from Motorola in 1985, Bob and El Dred started Rental Master Inc., a general rental business, with family working by their side. After 17 years they decided to retire for a second time. He continued his many hobbies of carpentry, electrical work, church choir, tennis and his love for helping others. Bob LOVED animals, and he would say caring for them was a privilege given to him by "his Good Lord." Bob was involved in many professional and community activities including president of the Liberty Board of Education, Burton Township auditor, Quincy Mental Health Board, Toastmasters and Lions International, and was active in square dancing. He was very active with the American Society for Quality Control, president of the Quinsippi section of A.S.Q.C., and president of the St. Charles section of A.S.Q.C. (western Chicago Area). In 1974 he was presented the coveted National Berg Award for recognition of leadership and distinguished service as section manager. Other activities included Ham radio operator. Bob and El Dred were active in church programs. They attended Pleasant Grove Methodist, Vermont Street Methodist (where Bob was baptized, and they were married), and College Church in Wheaton, where he attended for over 40 years. He did many functions to serve the church and Christ, including serving as a deacon, singing in the choir and helping with handyman needs. He enjoyed working with two other musicians to build a harpsichord for the College Church Orchestra. He loved spending time with the Lord, whether that was walking in the back-forty and having a conversation, enjoying creation through travel, his amazement of God's goodness and blessing of family and friends, and his daily devotions. Survivors include his daughter, Sally-Suzanne Sorrill Madio (David), of Glen Ellyn; three grandchildren, Christina Sauer (Joe), Wesley Sorrill (Charlotte) of Piedmont, S.C., and Alan Sorrill of Wheaton, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Charles, Linnea and Elizabeth Sorrill of Piedmont; sister, Betty Wilson of O'Fallon, Mo.; sister-in-law, Nadine Kelly (William) of Keokuk, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife El Dred (2009); son, Stacy Robert Sorrill (2012); infant grandson, Rutherford Sorrill; parents, Frank and Helen Sorrill; sister, Bonnie Tenhouse; brothers-in-law, Robert Tenhouse, Autrey Wilson, Aubrey Pryor and Jerald Pryor; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Pryor and Vivian Pryor. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, 1535 State St., Quincy, Ill. Services will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Wayne Manago officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ligonier Ministries of Sanford, Fla., or Good Samaritan Home Foundation of Quincy. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020