Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Aurora, OH
Robert F. VandenBoom


1926 - 2019
Robert F. VandenBoom Obituary
QUINCY -- Robert F. VandenBoom, 92, of Aurora, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2019, in Aurora.

VandenBoom was descended from prominent early citizens of Quincy, including Anton Delabar, early German settler, and H. F. J. Ricker, Quincy banker. He was the last surviving grandchild of George and Euphemia (Ricker) Fischer and of Joseph H. and Julia (Kaeltz) VandenBoom Sr.

He is survived by his wife Kay; his sons William and James of Kent, Ohio; a daughter Susan O'Leary of Parma Heights, Ohio; a daughter Amy Lopez of Parkton, Md.; a son John of Taipei, Taiwan; stepsons, Bradley Hund and Gregory Hund; three grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

Born in Quincy Sept. 4, 1926, he attended Notre Dame High School in Quincy. He then served in the U.S. Navy during World War II where he compiled two textbooks on electronics that the Navy used in teaching for 20 years.

He graduated second in his electrical engineering class at the University of Illinois in 1949, then joined General Electric Lighting at Nela Park in Cleveland, Ohio. He worked on photographic lighting products for Kodak and Polaroid. Later he was Manager of GE Lighting Automotive Marketing and Sales Worldwide, which required extensive international travel. VandenBoom was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Engineering Societies and GE Elfun organization, a club of GE leaders dedicated to community service.

He was pre-deceased by his parents Joseph H. and Gertrude (Fischer) VandenBoom Jr.; a brother Joseph H. VandenBoom III; and sisters Harriet VandenBoom Musolino and Mildred VandenBoom Stegeman. He is survived by nieces and nephews including, Anne Musolino St. John of Quincy, Carol Stegeman Ford of Baltimore, Md., Dr. John Stegeman of Falmouth, Mass., Kay Stegeman of St. Louis, Mo., Dr. James Stegeman of Springfield, Ill., and Sherri Stegeman Thompson of West Hartford, Conn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Aurora on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Contributions may be sent in his name to: , 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH, 44406. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
