Robert G. "Bob" Richards III, 59, of Hannibal, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim Goodman officiating. Friends and family are invited to Robert's life celebration at a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Robert was born June 29, 1960, in Pensacola, Fla., to Robert G. Richards Jr. and Maryadams Baker Richards. Survivors include three children, Elizabeth Richards of Madison, Wis., Catherine Richards (fiance Mark Baker) of Springfield, Ill., and Benjamin Richards of Hannibal; two sisters, Lee Saunders (William) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Patricia Raulerson (Don) of Marietta, Ga.; two brothers, William Richards (Denise) of Webster Groves, Mo., and Paul Richards (Mary Lynne) of Hannibal; and his spouse, Kathy Peters Richards of Hannibal. He is preceded in death by his parents. Professionally, Bob was a project manager at Watlow for almost 20 years. Bob received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia, and received his master's degree in business administration from Quincy University. In his early life he earned an Eagle Scout award. Bob enjoyed traveling and trying different kinds of cultural food. He enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball and playing golf and basketball. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family. Bob attended Clover Road Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association. Condolences may be expressed online at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019