QUINCY -- Robert Henry Scheuermann, 93, of Quincy, passed away at 3:06 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Robert was born June 22, 1927, in Adams County, Ill., to William and Emily Jingst Scheuermann. Robert was married to Dorothy Esther Gerhardt on December 21, 1951. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2012. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. Professionally, Robert went into construction and built houses in Quincy. He later worked as an inspector for Klingner and Associates, from which he retired on Dec. 31, 1989. Robert loved driving, woodworking, his computer, reading old Westerns and mystery/adventure books, and watching horse races and car races. His favorite song was "Amazing Grace." Robert and Dorothy traveled to Europe and Hawaii, and wintered in St. Augustine, Fla., for several years. Together they researched family ancestry that reached back a few hundred years for both of their families. Robert was a member of the Moose Lodge, and he also took his turn serving on the board of Lake Ridge Homeowners Association. He and Dorothy belonged to Salem Evangelical Church for many years, and later attended Madison Park Christian Church. Robert is survived by his daughter, Linda Marie Waller of Quincy, Ill.; one grandchild, Daniel James Waller (Janice) of Raleigh, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Kylee; one sister, Evelyn Stiffey, and her family of Pensacola, Fla.; his brother, Paul's, family of Springfield, Ill.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Scheuermann; and one sister-in-law, Delores Scheuermann. A private visitation will be held at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Chuck Sackett will officiate. Burial with full military rites by Bear Creek American Legion Post 823 will follow in Bethany Church Cemetery in Tioga, Ill., where Robert will join his wife, Dorothy, in their final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Madison Park Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2020