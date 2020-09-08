|
|
Robert Henry Krutmeier, age 96, of Payson died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in his home. Bob was born on Feb. 25, 1924, at home in Hull, Ill., the son of Henry and Ann (Harman) Krutmeier. Bob attended St. John Elementary School, then graduated from Quincy High School in 1942. He went to California seeking employment, but soon enlisted in the Navy to serve his country. He completed aviation mechanic school in Oklahoma and was then stationed in Pensacola, Florida and later at Norfolk, Virginia from which he was sent on aircraft carriers. While home on leave he met Betty (Bowen). They married in 1945 and enjoyed 73 years of marriage. Upon his Navy discharge he began his first career with Electric Wheel/Firestone. After retiring he began his favorite career of farming with his son, Rodney. Bob was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He served many years as mayor of Payson. Next to his wife and family, flying was his passion. He received his pilot's license in the early 1950's and took his final flight last week! He could often be seen mowing his lawn and runway. He enjoyed life to the fullest and died peacefully. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carlene and Sidney Kemmis of Geneseo, Ill., and daughter-in-law, Sue Maple and her husband Paul of Payson; six grandchildren: Danika and Cary Eades of Normal, Ill., Kirstin and Rob Griffith of Libertyville, Ill., Tanya and Todd Vincent of Stockton, Ill., Sonja and Jeff Causemaker of Libertyville, Ill., Julie and John Danker of Bolingbrook, Ill. and Lisa Krutmeier of Chicago, Ill.; and 19 great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, son Rodney Lee, sister Virginia and brothers Don and Hank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post No. 37. There will be a private visitation. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Young Eagles Youth Aviation or Quad City Honor Flight. Services are in the care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2020