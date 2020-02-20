|
|
ARVADA, Colo. -- Robert J. Nethery, 87, Arvada, Colo., died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at 9:13 p.m. in Lutheran Medical Center. He was born July 9, 1932, in Quincy, Ill. On Oct. 11, 1969, he married Gwendolyn Smith in Lexington, Ky. She preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2018. Also preceding him in death, first wife Judith Lanman; beloved daughter, Alice Nethery; and parents, Vera May (Whitefield) Nethery and George W. Nethery. Mr. Nethery was a graduate of Culver Military Academy, Ind., where he was part of rowing, football, band and the well-known Black Horse Troop. This was the beginning of a love of horses. After Culver, Robert attended Washington University. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. After leaving St. Louis he resided in Lexington, Ky., where he started his family and continued his passion for horses and boating. Mr. Nethery spent the majority of his career as a hotelier. He enjoyed traveling and especially liked taking cruises. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time every year in Palm Desert. He relished being outdoors and took great pride in attending all soccer, basketball and golf tournaments of his granddaughter who also lived in Colorado. He had a great sense of humor, an immense capacity of love, and in return was adored by his family. Survived by his family, a son, David (Debra) Nethery; daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) O'Laughlin; grandchildren, Jennifer Hartman, James Nethery, Josiah Nethery, and Alexandra O'Laughlin; and many other relatives and friends. A private service will be held followed by burial at Ft. Logan National Cemetery where there will be a double interment along with his wife Gwen. Memorial contributions may be made to Applewood Valley United Methodist Church, Golden, Colo. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020