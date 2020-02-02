|
Robert J. "Bob" Welchert, 91, of Quincy, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born in Quincy on July 21, 1928, a son of Ben and Marguerite Welchert. Bob married Ruth S. Richmiller on Oct. 17, 1953, in Quincy's St. Mary Catholic Church, and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019. Bob began his working career at Huck Fixture Co. and from there went to work for Brinks Armored Truck Services. When Brinks closed its Quincy branch, Bob went to work in security at Mercantile Bank. He then drove nationwide for Knapheide Manufacturing Co. until he officially retired. He was a 1947 graduate of Quincy High School. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of sergeant first class in the medical corps. Bob was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. His other memberships included the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Post 37 and Elks Lodge 100. Bob never met a stranger, and he had a wonderful way of treating everyone well, regardless of their circumstances. In addition to his wife, Ruth, survivors include his daughter, Lisa Jansen and her husband, Kurt; a grandson, Jacob Jansen, all of Olathe, Kan.; a sister-in-law, Anna Bridgman; three nieces, Janice Swart, Nancy Romine, who is also his goddaughter, and Laura Nihiser, all of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bernard Welchert. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. Chris Comerford officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Army National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or to . Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020