Robert L. "Bob" Bolton, 91, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Keokuk, Iowa. Bob was born Aug. 12, 1928, in Sonora Township, Ill., the son of Paul and Nellie (Dighton) Bolton. On April 6, 1951, he was united in marriage to Alice Jeanne "AJ" Troutvetter. She preceded him in death Oct. 7, 2015. A lifelong resident of rural Hamilton, Bob was also a lifelong farmer and member of Golden's Point Christian Church. He served on the Harmony Mutual Insurance board of directors in Carthage for more than 40 years. Bob was a hard-working man with a quiet sense of humor. He enjoyed his daily routine, and always wanted to keep busy by making himself useful. In his later years, Bob spent hundreds of hours mowing roadside ditches with his tractor. Bob also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Survivors include two sons, Jim (Debbie) Bolton of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Steve (Debbie) Bolton of Hamilton; two daughters, Barbie (Rusty) Dowdall and Julie (Ross) Boyer, both of Hamilton; 11 grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Bolton of Monument, Colo., Ben (Melissa) Bolton of Colorado Springs, Emily (Caleb) Spear of Pueblo, Colo., Anthony (Amy) Bolton of Athens, Ill., Lisa Bolton of Hamilton, Hayley (Justin) Hamelton of Burlington, Iowa, Greg (Danielle) Dowdall of Hamilton, Jeff (Jessica) Dowdall of Elvaston, Ill., and James, Paul and Karen Boyer of Hamilton; 11 great-grandchildren, Lilly Bolton, Alice, Clementine, Ezra and Miriam Bolton, Zion and Anatoli Spear, Jack and Madelyn Hamelton and Ryan and Emily Dowdall; one great-grandson due in May; his sister, Carol (Jim) Whitcomb; brother-in-law, Melbert Wollbrink; sister-in-law, Marge (Dean) Starr; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Joy Wollbrink. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Hamilton. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Golden's Point Christian Church, Oak Grove Cemetery, or Every Step Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneral home.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020