Robert L. Farr, 91, of LaGrange died peacefully July 10, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Aug. 22, 1927, in the historic Wayside Inn in rural LaGrange, Mo., a son of Richard Leslie and Crysie LuBelle (Boltz) Farr. He married Eugenia Mae (Jeanie) Dolbeare in LaGrange, Mo., on May 5, 1951. She died Jan. 24, 2010. He attended the one-room country school SunnySide and graduated from LaGrange High School in 1945. He farmed all of his life. He worked at the LaGrange Gravel Pit, manager of Producer's Creamery in LaGrange, Deters Dairy and retired as Water and Wastewater superintendent from the city of LaGrange in 1993, but "retired" to him just meant he had more time to work. He lovingly took care of his wife, Jeanie, in her final years. He mowed his yard and "checked his beans" the day he became ill. He was known as a hard worker, doing a man's work at a young age and continued to work up to his last day. He enjoying growing big pumpkins and enough tomatoes to feed the entire town. He enjoyed helping others, supporting community events and businesses and visiting with friends and family. He was a member of the Illinois Bowling Hall of Fame, having bowled with the Bailey and Davis Funeral Home teams for over 50 years, and bowled last year. He was the oldest member of the LaGrange First Baptist Church and a charter member of the LaGrange Lions Club. He was proud of being from LaGrange and was the oldest man in town at the time of his death. He loved being in the local parades, either driving his "M" tractors or his vintage LaGrange Fire Truck. He enjoyed bowling, rural humor, old country music, coon hunting, riding in the country, baseball and being a Cubs fan. He kept alive the memories and stories of those who had passed before him. He was proud of his children and loved to brag on his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by four children, Rodney Farr of Canton; Curtis Farr, Rita and Ed Cox, all of LaGrange; and Loren Farr of Quincy, Ill. Also surviving are grandchildren, Matt and Katie Farr; Adam and Kendell Farr; all of Canton; Jacob Farr and friend, Hannah, Quincy; Sammy Farr, Payson, Ill.; Robert Cox and friend, Katie, LaGrange; Kaylynn and Zack Mathes, Ewing; and Karyann and Andrew Patterson, LaGrange; great-grandchildren, Marshall and Sylas Farr, Canton; Zaylie, Kase and Kiersten Mathes, Ewing; and Kaidyn Patterson, LaGrange. Also surviving is a sister, Barbara Jean Steinkamp, of Camp Point, Ill., nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanie; grandson Remington Farr; young sister Patricia Ann Farr; brothers, Richard and Ronald Farr; and their wives, Ilene and Mary; brother-in-law, Eugene Steinkamp; other relatives and many, many friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., July 14, 2019, at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange, with the Rev. Barry Pfister and Rev. Kenneth Ballard officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 13, 2019, at the Davis Funeral home in LaGrange. Pallbearers: Roland Farr, Robey Farr, Greg Farr, Bill Steinkamp, Earl Gard, Jim Vaughn. Honorary pallbearers: All his grandchildren, Bob Richter, Arnold Tiemann, Jim Steinkamp, Bill Gard, Allen Gard, Neil Lay, Alva Farr Music will be provided by the Gillespie Family. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo. Memorial made be made to the First Baptist Church in LaGrange, Mo., or the LaGrange Lion's Club and may be mailed to Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, LaGrange. Mo. 63448 Online condolences may be left at davis-fh.com Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2019