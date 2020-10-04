|
Mr. Robert L. Standbridge, 76, of Hannibal, formerly of Ewing, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 10, 1943, in Maywood, a son of William and Helen Standbridge. He was previously married to Uva Mae Mastin. He worked a number of years with his brother Ed for American Welding in Plant City, Fla., and then moved to Jesup, Ga., setting up steel machines. He also built homes for family members, worked for Bleigh Construction and did maintenance work at senior housing. He was a former member of the POPS club in Hannibal and took pride in his woodworking skills. Survivors include his children, Brenda Park of Quincy, Ill.; Jason (Janet) Standbridge of New London, Mo., and Michelle (Doug) Mahsman of Hannibal; eight grandchildren, Madison, Skylar, Alexander, Jillian, Brock, Braden, Bradley and Brea; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Donna Rae Godman of Durham, Mo., Carol Toomey of Maywood, Sharon (John) Wallace of St. Louis, Ed (Lois) Standbridge of Jesup, Ga., Jean (Donald) Loscher of LaGrange, Mo., Roger Standbridge of Durham, Peggy Harscher of LaGrange, Pamela (Randy) Novinger of LaGrange, Michael (Rhonda) Standbridge of Greenwood, Mo., and Ken (Gisele) Standbridge of Franklin, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Stella Mae Cummings and Elaine Standbridge; and brother, William Standbridge. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, with Pastor Doug Mahsman officiating. Burial will be in Durham Cemetery Music will be "Go Rest High on that Mountain" and "Amazing Grace." Pallbearers will be Ken Standbridge, Michael Standbridge, Alexander Standbridge, Skylar Standbridge, Jillian Standbridge, Bill Olson and Steve Fisher. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Please wear a face mask while present in the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Durham Cemetery Association. Ball-Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020