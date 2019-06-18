Robert L. "Bob" Watkins, 86, formerly of Taylor, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 20, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra. Pastor Dewayne Larenson will officiate. Burial with full Military Rites by American Legion Post No. 174 to follow at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Mr. Watkins was born May 18,1933, in Barry, Ill., to Delbert Ray and Virginia McDaniel Watkins He was married to Irene H Turner on Jan. 20, 1954. She preceded him in death on June 21, 2018. Bob attended Quincy High School and was a proud Marine, serving active duty during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He worked for many years at Monogram Stove Company in Quincy until it closed. He then worked as the maintenance supervisor for the Palmyra School District until he retired. Bob was active in the American Legion Post No. 174 and became lovingly known around Palmyra as "Bingo Bob" as he chaired the Monday night Bingo games for many years. He also was a proud VFW member. He loved to fish and hunt and "tinker" in his garage. He was very loving to his family and friends and set a good example for what a "good man" was. Bob is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Eads of Fowler, Ill.; and Ginny (Rodney) Knutemyer of Palmyra; a son, Robert "Bobby" (Brenda) Watkins of Linn Creek; four grandchildren, Staci Hamilton; Josh Crane; Michael Eads (Jessica) and Levi Kuntemyer; three great-grandchildren, Bryant Beeler; Kolbee Beeler; and Rowan Crane; one great-great-grandchild, Braxton Beeler; two sisters in-law, Barb Turner and Loretta Ward; and many very special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a son in-law, Bryan Eads; sisters, Jane Finchum (Alanzo); Helen Roberts (Richard); brothers, D.R. (Myrtle) Watkins; Thomas (Marilyn) Watkins; Clifford "Hoopie" (Gwen) Watkins; brothers in-law, Oscar (Butch) Turner and Raymond Ward. Memorials may be made to either Bethel Baptist Church or American Legion Post No. 174. Pallbearers will be members of American Legion Post No. 174. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 18 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary