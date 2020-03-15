|
Robert L. "Bob" Young, 89, of Quincy, died at 7:24 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Bob was born July 9, 1930, in Quincy, a son of Wesley and Hilda M. Hinds Young. He married Marjorie June Parrish on April 5, 1953, at Grace United Methodist Church in Quincy. She survives. Bob was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. He served in the United States Army from July 1948 until his honorable discharge in July 1950. Bob had worked as a loan officer, and he retired from First Bankers Trust. Bob was very involved in church, and he served as a lay speaker for many years. Throughout his adult life, Bob had substituted as a preacher for many churches and nursing homes. He had also served on the board of directors for Good Samaritan Home. After retirement, Bob worked for a shuttle service where he drove people back and forth between Quincy and St. Louis or Iowa City. Bob enjoyed traveling all across the United States in his camper. He was particularly fond of the American West. Bob was also a voracious reader, with the Western novels of Louis L'Amour being among his favorites. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Robin Lynn (Donald) Grawe of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kimberly Ann (Philip) Buss of O'Fallon, Mo.; five grandchildren, Scott (Michelle) Grawe of Ames, Iowa, Daniel (J.R.) Grawe of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Douglas (Abbey) Grawe of Minneapolis, Minn., and Sophia and Elijah Buss, both of O'Fallon, Mo.; seven great-grandchildren, Lydia, Caleb, Julia, Alysa, Leyla, Nolan and Zimo Grawe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl and Floyd Young. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Chaplain Josh Vahle officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Great River Honor Flight or donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020