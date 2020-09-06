|
|
quincy -- Robert Lee Garmer, 91, of Quincy, died at 4:26 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Robert was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Quincy, a son of Henry B. and Pearl Octavia Dismore Garmer. He married Wilma Glynn Reeves on Aug. 21, 1954, in St. Louis. She preceded him in death June 20, 2016. Robert was a 1947 graduate of Quincy High School. He attended Quincy College, Washington University and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in education. He received his Master of Arts degree in 1965 from Truman State University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from Jan. 3, 1951, until he transferred to the Army Reserve on Feb. 13, 1953. He returned to Quincy and taught industrial arts at Quincy Junior High School for 35 years. Robert was an active member of Bethel Church in Quincy. He was a member of the Quincy Golden K Kiwanis Club. Survivors include his daughter, Kathryn (Rodney) Shupe of Quincy; granddaughter, Angela Shupe of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Ruth Brumby of Wheeling, Ill.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Wilma, Robert was preceded in death by parents; son, Randall Garmer; and three brothers, Donald, Russell and Walter Garmer. A private graveside service will be held in Greenmount Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Army National Guard Honors Detail. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church or Quincy Public Schools Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2020