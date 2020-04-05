|
Mr. Robert Lee Meyer, 85, of Canton, passed away at 6:25 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lewis County Nursing Home. He was born May 28, 1934, in Jacksonville, a son of Charles L. and Ruth L. Harris Meyer. He married Betty J. Fishback Lowe on Dec. 13, 1961, in Canton. She passed away Jan. 19, 2017. Bob attended Culver-Stockton College and the University of Missouri. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served as an electronics technician. Upon returning home he was employed by KHQA as an engineer for more than 40 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Fraternal order of Eagles Aerie 1800, both of Canton, and was a former member of several bowling leagues in Canton. He and his wife were Shaklee supervisors for more than 40 years, receiving many honors and awards during that period. He enjoyed playing golf, dancing, playing cards and following the Rising Sons musical group. Survivors include his children, Mike Lowe of LaGrange, Marcia (Jerry) Job of LaGrange, Ky., and Debby (Roger) Hetzler of Canton; grandchildren, Heidi (Darrin) Kline of Quincy, Ill., Michelle (Charles) King of Canton, Pam (Buford) Smith of LaGrange, Ky., Brent (Shelly) Job of LaGrange, Ky., Tiffany (Don) Black of Stafford, Va., Trent Lowe and girlfriend Kristy Hawkins of Canton and Jacob Hetzler of Canton; great-grandchildren, Alec and Reese Kline of Quincy, Lissa King of LaGrange, Mo., Kaylie King of Canton, Jesse and Kirsten Smith of LaGrange, Ky., Madison Job of LaGrange, Ky., and Cody and Aiden Black of Stafford, Va., Chelsi Hall and her son Kingstin of Dubuque, Iowa, Shelbi Hall and her children, Brodi, Brogin and Brohnin, all of Canton; and extended great-grandchildren, Brianna Paulsen and Alainah Hawkins, both of Canton; his brothers and sisters, Bill (Pat) Meyer of Quincy, Ruth (Wendell) Brown of Drummond, Tenn., Judy (Jim) Schonoff of Quincy, Ron (Mary) Meyer of Keokuk, Iowa, Pat (Suresh) Ribble of Fairfield, Iowa, Ken (Dorothy) Meyer of New Castle, Colo.; and also several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandparents; daughter-in- law, Cheryl Lowe; granddaughters, Melissa Lowe and Dawn Job; and great-granddaughter, Karlie King. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic a private family graveside service will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. The family would like to thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time. Memorials are suggested to Great River Honor Flight. Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020