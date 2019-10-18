|
|
Robert Lee Treaster, 81, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. He was born July 14, 1938, in Quincy, the son of Arthur and Myrtle (Harwood) Treaster. He married Carolyn Sue Treaster on July 18, 1969, in Quincy. She preceded him in death July 20, 2019. He was a 1956 graduate of Quincy High School. Survivors include his children, Tana (William) Koetters of Quincy, Joe (Kimmie Groves) Treaster of Decatur, Ill., Bill Treaster of Quincy and David (Angela) Treaster of Arnold, Mo.; a sister, Patricia (Robert) Winters of Quincy; grandchildren, Brittany (Daniel) Cromie of Payson, Lisha Turnbow (fiance Garrett Leasman) of Mendon, Lexie Turnbow (fiance Brian Bigham) of Quincy, Kevin Turnbow and Rees Treaster, both of Quincy, Levi Treaster of Quincy and Keegan Treaster of Arnold; great-grandchildren, Oliver Cromie, Sonny Stotler, Gracie Turnbow, Scarlet Leasman and Emma Marek; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019