Robert M. "Mike" Johnson, 75, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home. He was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Peoria, a son of Russell "Gus" Johnson and Lyla (Clark) Johnson Pilatz. Mike was an Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1962 from Quincy Senior High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in August 1962 and served aboard the USS Loyalty MSO 457 in Vietnam. He went to electrician school in the Navy. He married Carrol Lynn Koutsky on Sept. 9, 1967, in Berwyn, Ill. They had three children, Mike, Jen and Matt. Carrol passed away on May 23, 2002. Mike completed an apprenticeship with IBEW 701 in DuPage County and was a union journeyman wireman for over 33 years and a union member for 49 years. He and Carrol and their family lived in West Chicago and Yorkville. He remained active in Boy Scouts with his children. He attended six BSA Jamborees as a volunteer and two times as a visitor and the World Jamboree in Canada in 1983. He volunteered many hours at Camp Freeland Leslie in Wisconsin. Both of Mike's sons are also Eagle Scouts. He retired back home to Quincy in 2003. On June 19, 2004, he married Ila Rae Schneider. She survives. In retirement, he delivered completed pool trucks for Knapheide Truck Equipment and remodeled his house. He enjoyed his years singing with the Great River Harmonizers. Mike traveled many miles with Carrol and their family on vacation, and with Ila in their retirement. He loved camping and sightseeing. In addition to his wife, Ila, survivors include three children, Mike Johnson (Amy) of Lake Geneva, Wis., Jennifer Ottinger (Eric) of Plano, Texas, and Matt Johnson (Jennifer) of Green Bay, Wis.; two stepchildren, Greg Schneider (Susan) of Girard, Ill., and Mark Schneider (Eunique) of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Miles, Grace and Sully Ottinger, Emma, Charlotte and Abigail Johnson, and Raymond, Samantha, Donielle and Calvin Schneider; sister, Mary Lou Niemann (Dave) of Chehalis, Wash.; brother, John Johnson (Jeanine) of Quincy; sister-in-law, Barb Koutsky (Terri Kline) of Woodridge; brother-in-law, John Koutsky (Carole Ann) of Elburn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrol; parents; stepmother, Helen Johnson; and stepfather, Myron Pilatz. The family would like to thank the staff at Schapers B Barracks at the Illinois Veterans Home for their loving care given to Mike over the last three years. Also, to the many friends who visited him and remained close by his side through his dementia. Memorials may be made to the Activity Fund for Schapers B Barracks at the Illinois Veterans Home. Mike was cremated, according to his wishes. There will be no visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life service will be held at Thanksgiving time. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020