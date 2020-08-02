|
Robert "Dale" Mixer, of Payson, 95, passed away peacefully at 10:25 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Dale, a son of Jesse and Mary Harriett (Hattie) Mixer, was born in Adams County on March 26, 1925. He married Dorothy (Wollbrink) on June 7, 1956, and she survives. Dale was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by his brothers Arlie and Lyndell Mixer, his sister, Zelma Ranney, and two brothers who died in infancy. Since his father, Jesse, was blind, Dale had the responsibility to lead his father to different places to work as well as around at church activities. Dale was a graduate of Liberty High School in 1943. Dale was then drafted into the Army and served in World War II in the field artillery and transferred to the Air Corps, where he worked in the office and often played baseball. He was discharged in 1946 and entered Western Illinois State College at Macomb and played baseball for four years. During these years and on summer vacation he played ball with many local teams and the Moline A's, the minor league team for the Philadelphia Athletics. In the summer of 1947, he was called up to the Philadelphia Athletics as a catcher for 10 games, batting .303. During his sophomore year at Western he batted .416 and was voted Conference M.V.P. He graduated in 1950 and went to Colorado State College, receiving a master's degree in education in 1951. He returned to Illinois and began a career in education. He served in several area schools as a teacher, principal, superintendent and coach. After 35 years in education, he retired in 1986 from teaching. He was a member of Payson United Methodist Church. Dale also was a member of the Payson/Plainville Lions Club, Payson Masonic Lodge, Adams County Farm Bureau and Adams County Retired Teachers Association. He regularly volunteered as a Red Cross Blood donor. He also enjoyed working on the farm and raising cattle. He spent his spare time playing games, solving puzzles, writing poetry and listening to St. Louis Cardinals baseball. In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Randy (Marsha) Mixer of Quincy; daughters, Kathy Mixer (Amy Kientzle) of Quincy, Keela (John) Dyer of Mooresville, N.C., and Lorinda Mixer of Hannibal, Mo.; four grandchildren, Hannah Mixer (Kyle Dobbs), Leann (Brandon) Pillars, Danielle (Kyle) Robinson and David Dyer; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Pillars, Morgan Pillars and Emma Dobbs. A private service will be Monday, Aug. 3, with burial in Bluff Hall Cemetery in Payson. Memorials may be made to Bluff Hall Cemetery Fund, Blessing Hospice, Payson United Methodist Church, or Payson/Plainville Lions Club. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
